Flu, COVID-19 booster immunizations available on Walmart Wellness Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flu and COVID-19 booster immunizations will be available on Walmart Wellness Day this weekend.

Walmart Wellness Day will take place on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Walmart, on Walmart Wellness Day, customers can receive affordable immunizations like flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more. COVID-19 bivalent boosters will also be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

Walmart says as children return to school and adults resume normal activities, immune systems may be exposed to germs and viruses they haven’t battles since the pandemic.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring the following health resources:

Affordable immunizations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, measles, mumps, whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No out-of-pocket cost to patient COVID-19 bivalent boosters

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Demos, giveaways and product sampling in select stores

“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers an opportunity to check in on health priorities, meet our incredible pharmacists and engage in conversations around wellness.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.