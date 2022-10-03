Birthday Club
Flu, COVID-19 booster immunizations available on Walmart Wellness Day

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flu and COVID-19 booster immunizations will be available on Walmart Wellness Day this weekend.

Walmart Wellness Day will take place on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Walmart, on Walmart Wellness Day, customers can receive affordable immunizations like flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more. COVID-19 bivalent boosters will also be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

Walmart says as children return to school and adults resume normal activities, immune systems may be exposed to germs and viruses they haven’t battles since the pandemic.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring the following health resources:

  • Affordable immunizations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, measles, mumps, whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more
  • No out-of-pocket cost to patient COVID-19 bivalent boosters
  • Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists
  • Demos, giveaways and product sampling in select stores

“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers an opportunity to check in on health priorities, meet our incredible pharmacists and engage in conversations around wellness.”

