GOP U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio campaigning in NW Ohio with Donald Trump Jr.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The GOP U.S. Senate candidate looking to fill Rob Portman’s seat is making a campaign stop in Northwest Ohio this week with the Trump family’s backing.

JD Vance is holding a campaign event in Perrysburg Wednesday with Donald Trump Jr. It’s at the Graystone Banquet Hall on Hufford Road in Perrysburg from noon to 1:00 p.m Wednesday.

It’s one of several Ohio campaign stops with the former president’s son that day. After the Perrysburg event, the two will hold an event in Caledonia and finish the day with a “Back the Blue” rally in Columbus.

Vance is running against Congressman Tim Ryan (D) to fill the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Oct. 11. Early in-person voting begins Oct. 12. Election day is Nov. 8.

