Hicksville Police seeks evidence following various vandalism reports

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hicksville Police Department is seeking evidence in relation to several reports of vandalism and criminal mischief in the village of Hicksville.

According to the police department, the various incidents took place either on September 30 or early morning hours of October 1. The reports included the following: tampering with mailboxes; damage to traffic signs; garbage cans being turned over and dumped; attempted theft of license plates; tampering with football equipment of Hicksville High School; tampering with storm sewer and manhole covers; and lastly, placing large amounts of rocks in parking roadway.

The police department is asking anyone with security camera footage of the following areas to check their systems and contact the Hicksville Police Department. The areas are listed below:

· Hicksville Park

· The Football Practice Field

· Arthur Street between Main and Bryan Street

· North Main at Cornelia Street

· S. Main at Hicks Street

· East and West Hicks Street

· Oak Park Drive

· Bryan St. and Dixon Ave.

· Fountain Street and Hicks Street.

