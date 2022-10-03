Man accused in assault outside Ye Olde Cock N Bull pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of assaulting another man outside of a Toledo bar, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Andre Pitts pleaded not guilty to a felonious assault charge on Monday. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond at no 10%.

Pitts is accused of punching Phong Tran in the face outside of Ye Olde Cock N Bull on N. Hurson Street on Sept. 1. A month after the assault, Tran continues to fight for his life. Tran’s family told 13abc that he has had multiple surgeries and is on life support. They say doctors are giving him a 5% chance of living.

Tran’s family tells 13abc he is a well-known nail technician in Northwood, who often goes by PT.

Tran’s sister called the incident an unprovoked attack. Police haven’t released a possible motive for the alleged assault.

Toledo Police released body camera footage of officers responding to the scene last week, showing officers interviewing witnesses, as well as body camera footage showing officers arresting Pitts days later. You can watch it here.

Pitts is scheduled to be back in court for pretrial on Oct. 20.

