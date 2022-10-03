Birthday Club
Man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase through Toledo

According to TPD, Washington Twp. Police was in pursuit of Anthony Rink, 34, and was joined by TPD when Rink fled into Toledo.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man who they say led officers on a chase through Toledo Saturday morning.

According to TPD, Washington Twp. Police was in pursuit of Anthony Rink, 34, and was joined by TPD when Rink fled into Toledo.

TPD says Rink then crashed his vehicle and ran away from police. TPD later caught Rink and placed him in custody with Washington Twp. Police. Rink suffered minor injuries before being booked into Lucas County Jail.

According to court documents, Rink appeared in Court on Oct. 3 and was released from LCJ on his own recognizance with electronic monitoring.

Rink is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 20.

