October 3rd Weather Forecast

Warmer This Week, Cold Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A few clouds are possible tonight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tuesday through Thursday will be warmer with highs in the low to middle 70s. There is a slim chance of a shower late Thursday evening. The weekend will be much colder with highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows are expected to drop in the low to middle 30s. Widespread frost is likely. There is a chance of a freeze Saturday morning.

