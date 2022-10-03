Ohio using federal funding to support domestic violence survivor programs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The state of Ohio is using federal funding to support domestic violence survivor programs.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state is awarding $6.7 million to support the work of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network to offer mobile and health advocacy and temporary residential services for domestic violence survivors across the state.

“Convenient access to health services and a safe place to stay are vital for domestic violence survivors because they directly impact quality of life,” said Governor DeWine. “It’s important that we ensure easy access to these necessities so that survivors can worry less about housing and medical care and focus more on the process toward healing and recovery.”

According to Governor DeWine’s office, ODVN will use $5.1 million of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers. The remaining $1.6 million will be used to house survivors and their children in hotels.

“Thanks to this funding, Ohio’s domestic violence programs will be able to connect survivors to critical health and housing services,” said ODVN Executive Director Mary O’Doherty. “We are grateful for the opportunity to develop pathways and strategies so survivors can heal and move forward in their journeys to safety and self-sufficiency.”

The project is funded through the FY 2021 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, American Rescue Plan, Supplemental COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Access, Mobile Health Units Access Fund and the FY 2021 FVPSA ARP Supplemental Fund. Both funds are administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services within the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

