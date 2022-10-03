Birthday Club
Salvation Army/Toys For Tots Christmas Assistance registration open October 17

The Marion County branch is in need of a new warehouse to store toys.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army and the Marines Toys for Tots programs begin accepting applications for Christmas assistance beginning Monday, October 17.

All applicants will need to register virtually. Those wishing to apply may visit salvationarmyassistance.org. Applicants must have a valid email address and be a Lucas County resident. Only one application per household will be accepted.

Toys will be provided for children ages infant through 12 years old. Those household with no children or over 13 years may apply and will receive food assistance in the form of a Kroger gift card.

WHO: Laura Henthorn, Volunteer and Events Coordinator, The Salvation Army of Greater Toledo

WHEN: Monday, October 17, 2022, through 4:30pm on Monday, October 24, 2022.

WHERE: salvationarmyassistance.org

