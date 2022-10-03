Birthday Club
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested

James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in...
James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in connection to the drive-by shooting of 24-year-old Annise Purifie in July 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail.

James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.

Hariston was indicted on July 14th with Jerome Hornbeak, 32, on murder charges stemming from the shooting. Hornbeak was arrested the same day as the shooting.

Toledo Police said on social media later that month that they were searching for Hairston.

