Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail.

James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.

Hariston was indicted on July 14th with Jerome Hornbeak, 32, on murder charges stemming from the shooting. Hornbeak was arrested the same day as the shooting.

Toledo Police said on social media later that month that they were searching for Hairston.

Attempt to Locate: James Hairston is wanted to for the homicide of Annise Purifie. On 7/5/22 Mr. Purifie was found shot at Central and Jeep in a vehicle. If you know Mr. Hairston's location call OR text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 pic.twitter.com/WFh8AbobV5 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 28, 2022

