Toledo Police investigating stabbing, alleged assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing and an alleged assault that may be connected, officials said.

According to police records, one person was hospitalized in a stabbing early Saturday morning and the victim in that case may have assaulted three others.

Police were dispatched to reports of a person stabbed in the 2100 block of Wyndhurst around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found three people walking nearby on Perth. Those three people told officers that they were assaulted by a 52-year-old person at a party, whose name was redacted on the police documents and referred to as an uncharged suspect.

Police said a third-party later found that 52-year-old in a driveway near Kensington and Greenway suffering from serious injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No one has been charged in the case at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers by texting or calling 419-255-1111.

