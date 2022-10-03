Birthday Club
Toledo Tomorrow, TPS to hold annual College Fair

More than 600 TPS high school students will have the chance to talk with representatives from more than 50 local, regional and state colleges/universities.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Tomorrow and Toledo Public Schools have partnered to host the district’s annual College Fair on Monday.

The College Fair will take place on Oct. 3 at the University of Toledo Student Union.

According to TPS, more than 600 TPS high school students will attend the event and will have the chance to talk with representatives from more than 50 local, regional and state colleges/universities and career training programs.

TPS says the College Fair is free and open to the public from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The College Fair schedule is as follows:

  • Daytime visits
    • 9:45 a.m. - Scott, Waite, Start, TEC, VA, Jones and Westfield
    • 12 p.m. - Bowsher, Woodward, Rogers, TTA and ANSAT
  • Evening visits
    • 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Families and community

