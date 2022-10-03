Birthday Club
Toledo woman facing charges after allegedly attempting to stab two people

Madison Gibson, 23, was charged with felonious assault with a weapon after two victims had to...
Madison Gibson, 23, was charged with felonious assault with a weapon after two victims had to be treated for knife wounds.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is currently facing charges after she allegedly attempted to stab two people.

According to court records, Madison Gibson, 23, was charged with felonious assault with a weapon after two victims had to be treated for knife wounds.

The incident happened on the 4400 black of Jackman Road. Court records say Gibson allegedly attempted to stab an 87-year-old woman in the chest, but the knife got stuck in the woman’s jacket. The woman suffered from multiple knife wounds and had to get stitches in her face and right hand.

Gibson then allegedly attempted to stab an 87-year-old man in the face and ended up causing a laceration to the man’s chin, which required stitches.

Gibson appeared in court on Oct. 3. According to court records, Gibson was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 20.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

