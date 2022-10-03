TPD looking for alleged robber of Fifth Third bank on Secor.

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and the FBI are seeking to identify a lone bank robber that hit a Fifth Third bank branch on Monday morning

Authorities say a black male with a stocky build and between the ages of 40-50 years old robbed the West Gate branch on Secor just before 10 a.m.

Gregory D. Nelsen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Cleveland Division, and George Kral, Chief of Police, Toledo Police Department, are seeking information from the public to identify a lone bank robber.

On Monday, October 3, The Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio, was robbed by a lone male suspect at approximately 9:52 a.m.

He was wearing a green crocheted hat with a white ball on top, a ‘puffy’ dirty white/tan coat, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122, or the Toledo Police Crime Stopper Program at 419-255-1111. Your information can remain confidential.

