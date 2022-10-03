TPD releases the check safety call for mother who was allegedly killed by her son

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a sad and horrific case. A Toledo man is accused of choking and killing his mother, putting her in a sewer pipe and setting her on fire.

The incident happened on Saturday and the suspect Travis Lewton made his first appearance in court Monday,

The Toledo Police Department is releasing the non-emergency call for officers to check the safety of Nancy Lewton.

“I’m calling regarding my aunt who we have not heard from for 41 hours now. She was traveling from where I live in Dallas, GA to her part-time residence in Toledo,” said the caller.

It was that specific call that sent Toledo police to a home on the 1800 block of Wildwood, where officers spotted 31-year-old Travis Lewton in a window.

“Crews decided that they needed to force entry into the residence. They did. They detain the suspect. Other crews begin searching the area to see if they could find the victim. Unfortunately, they did find the victim in a ravine behind the house in a large above-ground culvert,” said Toledo Police Lt. Paul Davis.

Police charged the victim’s son with aggravated murder. He’s accused of attacking and choking his mother 71-year-old Nancy Lewton to death, putting her body in a pipe, and setting her on fire.

“He did admit to detectives that he had been planning on doing this for about a week,” said Lt. Davis.

A family member told a dispatcher that Nancy lives in Florida and came to stay with her in Georgia to escape the hurricane. She said her aunt had some concerns about Travis and returned to Toledo to check on him.

“I think he has some issues that, you know, she was concerned may require some intervention,” said the aunt

Multiple detectives spent hours collecting evidence at the home. Lewton is charged with premeditated aggravated murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

