10/4: Derek’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s. TONIGHT: Clear but not as chilly with lows in the mid-40s. WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a few high clouds arriving later in the day. Also, quite warm with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: A mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. It’ll also become breezy with an isolated shower possible from the evening through the night. Becoming much cooler Friday behind a cold front with a northwest breeze, mostly cloudy skies, and highs only reaching the mid-50s. A stray shower also can’t be ruled out early on Friday. Cold Saturday morning with lows in the low 30s, so frost and a freeze is likely. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Frost likely again Sunday morning with lows in the mid-30s, then highs in the mid-60s under sunny skies. Mostly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 60s and perhaps a late day shower.

