Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

10/4/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Warm and dry for now
10/4/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clear and cool, lows in the lower to mid 40s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, highs in the mid to upper 70s. THURSDAY: Breezy and warm, increasing clouds, chance of a few evening showers, highs in the mid 70s. FRIDAY: Much cooler and breezy, chance of a few AM showers, then dry the rest of the day, highs only in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
1000 Wildwood Rd murder
Bond set for man accused of murdering mother, burning her body
Madison Gibson, 23, was charged with felonious assault with a weapon after two victims had to...
Toledo woman charged in alleged double stabbing attempt
What’s being done to prevent Toledo scooters from becoming a nuisance
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in...
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested

Latest News

10/4/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/4/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/4: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
10/4: Derek’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
10/4: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
10/4: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Warmer Days Ahead, Frosty Weekend
October 4th Weather Forecast