BG City Council introduce ordinance concerning unlawful discrimination

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City council members introduced an ordinance that would expand the definition of discrimination during its council meeting on Monday.

Councilmembers discussed an ordinance that addresses the basis of sex to include discrimination against people if they’ve had an abortion, are breastfeeding, using fertility treatments, or hormone treatments.

" This ordinance is going to help define the term to help provide rights, reproductive rights for women and people who could possibly become pregnant. But not only that, it also protects the rights of women who are pregnant or women who want to become pregnant. Women or people who might be breast-feeding and pumping in theofficec,” said Councilman Rubando, who is one of the legislation’s supporters.

No one contested the ordinance during the meeting. In fact, some students in Bowling Green said since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it makes them feel comfortable knowing councilmembers are working to protect their rights.

" I think that it’s really good for someone higher up to say something because our voices are so small that they’re not really heard. I just think it’s a really big step for us to have them say something and actually have them listen,” said Emira Timmer.

Timmer’s sentiments are well shared among other students.

” I think it’s a great step in the right direction. I think we definitely need to keep going with it and I’m really all for just fighting for everyone’s rights. Especially women’s” said Riley Dickerson.

Councilman Rubando said this ordinance impacts every resident because it will make Bowling Green a more inclusive place to live.

” Not only is it directly affecting women and people who could become pregnant, but it’s also an economic development issue. People want to ensure that if they are moving to a city, if they have business in the city, they are protected and also that their workers are protected,” said Rubando.

Monday’s meeting was just a first reading. The legislation will have to undergo a second and third reading before council members can take a vote.

