Building Better Schools: Perrysburg Schools unleashes new wellness advocate

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - School can be strenuous for students, and Perrysburg School District aims to prioritize attendance, academics, and mental health with its new team for social-emotional learning.

The school district is unleashing three facility dogs to encourage mental and emotional wellness.

“Every interaction is positive, it is igniting that feeling of welcome and excitement and enjoyment coming back to the building,” Perrysburg High School counselor Alana Sigg said.

Sigg said research shows that using this type of support in schools helps students focus on academics which benefits their attendance and mental health. The program started in 2019.

Director of student services and well-being Justin Foltz said the district has just added a third dog.

“We have one in our high school and one in our junior high, and we just added a third at Woodland this year,” Foltz said.

Dogs Hugo, Salt, and Taft are all currently comforting kids during the school day.

“I think genuinely the kids feel at ease. All children love dogs for the most part. But just to feel open and vulnerable and be able to have a nice healthy distraction from some of the things that are going on in school. They can be greeted by many of the dogs it’s been great that way and really adds to the positive culture of this school,” Foltz said.

The goal is to have one facility dog at every Perrysburg School, and fundraising is underway.

“Throughout the day, all of the dogs have schedules they are working, so kids have the opportunity to look forward to knowing that Taft, Salt, or Hugo is going to be in their classroom. Whether it’s for story time or just to put their head on a student’s lap for a little bit, it just gives them something to look forward to. It’s just another tool in the toolbox for us to help kids as we come out of the pandemic,” Foltz said.

