The city of Toledo needs snow plow operators with vehicles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is interested in contracting owners and operators of snow plows for the winter.

Operators would be responsible for plowing residential streets during heavy snow conditions. All bids must be received by 1:30 p.m. October 11.

For a copy of the bid proposals and specifications visit the vendor portal.

