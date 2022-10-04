Birthday Club
The city of Toledo needs snow plow operators with vehicles

Operators would be responsible for plowing residential streets during heavy snow conditions.
Operators would be responsible for plowing residential streets during heavy snow conditions.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is interested in contracting owners and operators of snow plows for the winter.

Operators would be responsible for plowing residential streets during heavy snow conditions. All bids must be received by 1:30 p.m. October 11.

For a copy of the bid proposals and specifications visit the vendor portal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

