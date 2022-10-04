Former head of Toledo Humane Society now director of shelter hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Florida (WTVG) - Twenty dogs are the only animals left at the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, Florida. Others were safely evacuated by rescue organizations and volunteers after the dogs and cats rode out Hurricane Ian in the shelter.

“We had a 175 dogs and cats in the building at the time of the storm,” said Gary Willoughby, Executive Director of Gulf Coast Humane Society. “It was expected to go farther north, so we actually brought in animals from other areas ahead of time because we thought they were safer than they were.”

Willoughby is the former Executive Director of the Toledo Area Humane Society. He moved to Fort Myers and stepped into his new role at the shelter there last year.

When Hurricane Ian hit, Willoughby and four other employees spent the night at the shelter to make sure the animals were safe.

“This facility is almost 50 years old in many areas, and so it survived a lot of storms, but it wasn’t prepared for the impact of this really large storm with these winds, and it took, you know, probably 8 or 9 hours to completely get out of our area, which is a very slow moving storm, moving through at 8 miles an hour. So, that really hurt us a lot,” said Willoughby.

Now, cleanup is underway and repairs are still to come. Many animals may also soon be heading to the shelter as rescue crews find ones who may be orphaned, abandoned, or lost after the storm.

If you would like to make a donation, click here: Gulf Coast Humane Society.

