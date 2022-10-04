Jeep Fest founders named grand marshals for Blade Holiday Parade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jerry Huber and Bruce Baumhower have been named grand marshals of this year’s annual Blade Holiday Parade, sponsored by Yark Automotive Group and the Distinguished Clown Corps.

Founders and organizers of the popular Jeep Fest in Toledo, Huber and Baumhower have agreed to shift from that new summertime Toledo tradition to the 35-year-old tradition of a Toledo holiday parade.

The Blade Holiday Parade will be Saturday, November 12, in downtown Toledo.

Jeep Fest began in 2016 as a way to recognize and celebrate the impact Toledo-made Jeeps have had locally and around the world.

Huber has an associate degree in automotive technology from State University of New York and a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing management from the University of Toledo. He started with Ford Motor Co. in 1969 and joined American Motors in 1983 at the Toledo Jeep Plant with the launch of the new Jeep Cherokee. In 1987 he was promoted to plant manager of the Toledo Jeep Complex after the acquisition by Chrysler Corporation. After moving to Chrysler International manufacturing staff in 1999, he had assignments in Mexico, St. Louis, and Windsor, Ontario. He retired in 2005 and has been active in the Jeep community enjoying restoring and off-roading Jeeps.

Baumhower, a Toledo native, is president of UAW Local 12. He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1972 and started work at Jeep the same year. Throughout his employment, Baumhower was involved in union activities and was elected to steward, bargaining committee and

vice chairman. In 1993 he was elected president of Local 12, which is the second largest UAW local in the nation, representing approximately 16,000 members at 47 worksites. He is also president of the UAW’s Community Action Program, which coordinates political and community action for all seven Toledo area UAW locals. He serves on the board of Imagination Station and the Regional Growth Partnership.

The Blade Holiday Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 and, as is tradition, will include marching bands, color guards, giant balloons, clowns, mascots, dance teams, and, of course, a visit from Santa Claus.

To be part of the parade or to become a volunteer, contact Heather Pacheco at 419-724-6280 or hpacheco@toledoblade.com. For the parade route, event updates, or more information, go to bladeparade.toledoblade.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.