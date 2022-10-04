Birthday Club
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
By The Associated Press and DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was initially expected to be a defense witness Wednesday as his lawyer begins presenting a case that damages to the families of eight shooting victims and an FBI agent should be minimal.

But his attorney indicated Jones would head home instead and the defense would call no witnesses.

Francine Wheeler, the mother of 6-year-old victim Ben Wheeler, was the first of three Sandy Hook family members to take the stand Tuesday as the plaintiffs wrapped up their presentation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

