LC4 to host dog fostering event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is hosting a dig fostering event this weekend.

The fostering event will take place on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LC4 located at 410 S. Erie St.

According to LC4, the event aims to reduce the number of dogs in LC4 while also giving the dogs a break from the stress of shelter life. For the event, LC4 is asking for the public’s help in placing 30 adoptable dogs into temporary foster homes. As of today, more than 180 dogs and puppies are being housed at LC4, with multiple dogs coming in each day.

LC4 says foster families are asked to house the dogs for at least 14 days. During this time, LC4 will continue to showcase the dogs on social media and the LC4 website. Foster families are also asked to act as ambassadors and do their best to interact with the community, including taking their foster dog to dog-friendly locations.

According to LC4, available dogs are behaviorally and medically evaluated, have had their initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery and microchip with lifetime registration.

For the month of October, LC4 says the only cost to adopt a dog will be the purchase of a 2022 license, which costs $25 in Lucas County, along with the donation of a bag of individually wrapped candy for LC4′s upcoming Tunk or Treat event.

Foster dogs will be sent home by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, click here.

LC4 says all dogs are looking for a home and can be viewed by clicking here or by visiting the Canine Care & Control Facebook page.

