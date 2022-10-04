October 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and warmer today with a high in the low 70s. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 70s. Thursday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle 70s. There is a slim chance of a shower late Thursday evening into Thursday night. Friday will be much colder with highs in the middle 50s. The weekend will bring lots of sunshine with lows in the low to middle 30s. Widespread frost with a Saturday morning freeze is still possible.

