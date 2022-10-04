Birthday Club
Ohio EPA awards grants for electric vehicle charging station statewide

Electric vehicle charging station
Electric vehicle charging station(MGN ONLINE)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio EPA has awarded $7.9 million in grants to install more than 150 publicly accessible electric vehicle DC Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 32 locations in 25 counties.

Among the selected counties state-wide are Lucas County which will receive a total of $179,410 in grants; Erie County will receive a total of $374,036; Ottawa County will receive a total of $380,918, and Sandusky County receive a total of $349,895.

The grants will improve access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure for travelers. The grants are funded from dollars allocated from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund. Both public and private entities were eligible for grants which provide all or partial funding for the DCFC charging stations.

The trust agreement requires each participating state to develop a plan identifying how funding will be distributed to 10 allowable uses that will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and counterbalance damages.

