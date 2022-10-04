One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety.

The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.

One Village Council volunteers said the community is committed to addressing residents’ concerns at the Manhattan Plaza. Among the several concerns are loitering, parking issues, and access to the post office and nearby businesses as well as general nuisances that have been witnessed in and around the liquor store.

Residents hope to unify and begin implementing solutions that will allow the community to safely patronize the plaza’s businesses, as well as help the business partners throughout the plaza to thrive.

