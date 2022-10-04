Birthday Club
The Onion files Supreme Court brief in support of man who made fun of Parma police


FILE - Parma police cruiser(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By MARK SHERMAN
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The satirical site The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody.

The online humor publication has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of the Parma, Ohio, police force on social media.

After being acquitted of criminal charges, Anthony Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights.

A federal appeals court ruled the officers have “qualified immunity” and threw out his lawsuit.

Lawyers for the Onion say the brief was submitted in the self-serving interest of preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists.

