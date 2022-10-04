Birthday Club
Toledo City Council to take up medical debt relief measure later this month

Toledo City council is considering a measure that would use federal funding to relieve some medical debt for applicable Toledoans.
Toledo City council is considering a measure that would use federal funding to relieve some medical debt for applicable Toledoans.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council member spearheading a measure to help eliminate some medical debt for residents is holding the legislation for a little while longer.

Councilwoman Michele Grim announced Tuesday she will hold the legislation until city council’s October 25th meeting. Grim said the pushed back timeline was in an effort to discuss possible changes to the legislation and find room for compromise.

“But I will not allow craven politicians to use procedural tricks to prevent a vote or to mislead the public about this ordinance to give themselves cover,” Grim wrote in a statement.

The proposal would create a partnership between the city and a nonprofit group called RIP Medical Debt to relieve up to $200 million of medical debt for eligible Toledo residents. The move would be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Grim said it would use less than 1% of the city’s ARPA funds.

“We have a rock-solid partner in RIP Medical Debt,” Grim wrote in a statement. “They have a proven model that works.”

RIP Medical Debt would work with hospitals to purchase debt in bundles at a discounted rate, eliminating medical debt for many people. The longer debt goes unpaid, the cheaper it is for RIP Medical Debt to purchase. Grim said that could wipe out decades of debt.

“Council has heard from many community leaders and from organizations representing thousands of Toledoans urging us to make medical debt relief a part of the Toledo Recovery Plan,” Grim wrote in a statement. “We have heard how this ordinance will help Toledo families by improving physical and mental health, reducing barriers to healthcare access, strengthening housing security and food security, addressing racial and gender disparities in health and wealth, and by boosting our local economy. We’ve also heard from many Toledoans who have medical debt themselves or in their families about how much relief would mean to them.”

Toledo City Council is set to hear an ordinance Tuesday that could relieve up to $200 million of medical debt for Toledo residents

