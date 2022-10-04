TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night.
According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m.
The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
TPD continues to investigate the incident.
