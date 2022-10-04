Birthday Club
TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo

One man was shot in 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd. Monday night.
One man was shot in 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd. Monday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night.

According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

TPD continues to investigate the incident.

