TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home

Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly...
Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after police say he overdosed while driving his vehicle and crashed into a home.

Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle.

According to TPD, police observed David Dearing, 51, smoking what appeared to be a crack cocaine pipe in his car. Afterwards, Dearing began to drive off and police lost sight of him.

Police say Dearing later struck the front porch of a house on the 800 block of East Broadway where he was then arrested and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Dearing’s car was removed from the home and towed. According to the City of Toledo Building Inspectors, the home remained structurally sound after the crash, and an attempt to notify the homeowner was made. At this time, no contact has been made with the homeowner.

