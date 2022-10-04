Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends

Cedar Point celebrates 25 years of HalloWeekends, and introduces Mr. Midnight, the "Master of...
Cedar Point celebrates 25 years of HalloWeekends, and introduces Mr. Midnight, the "Master of Scarymoanies" - pictured here with a new drink offered this year.(Courtesy of Cedar Point)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two 38-year-olds were arrested at Cedar Point after a 17-year-old recorded them engaged in a sex act while waiting in line for the Freak Show haunted house attraction Friday night.

The witness showed the video to Sandusky Police officers, who arrested the two for public indecency.

The charges were upgraded to misdemeanor in the second degree because there was a minor present.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
1000 Wildwood Rd murder
Bond set for man accused of murdering mother, burning her body
Madison Gibson, 23, was charged with felonious assault with a weapon after two victims had to...
Toledo woman charged in alleged double stabbing attempt
James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in...
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested
The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole.
Driver splits car and pole in half

Latest News

According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many culinary offerings in...
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.
10/4: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
10/4: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Blade Holiday Parade
Jeep Fest founders named grand marshals for Blade Holiday Parade
House of Dow
Local Love - House of Dow