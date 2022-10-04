Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two 38-year-olds were arrested at Cedar Point after a 17-year-old recorded them engaged in a sex act while waiting in line for the Freak Show haunted house attraction Friday night.

The witness showed the video to Sandusky Police officers, who arrested the two for public indecency.

The charges were upgraded to misdemeanor in the second degree because there was a minor present.

