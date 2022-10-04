Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.

According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many culinary offerings in...
According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many culinary offerings in downtown Findlay.(United Way of Hancock County)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month.

The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many culinary offerings in downtown Findlay. Customers can buy a passport for $30, which allows them the receive a free sample from each participating bar and restaurant.

UWHC says all proceeds from the passport sales will go toward United Way-supported programs promoting food security.

“The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is a fun night out on the town for a great cause,” said UWHC CEO Angela DeBoskey. “Participants can feel good knowing that while they are exploring all the great cuisine downtown Findlay has to offer, they are also working to fight hunger right here in Hancock County.”

The restaurants included on the tour include:

  • Alexandria’s
  • The Baker’s Café
  • The Bourbon Affair
  • Circle of Friends
  • Coffee Amici
  • Findlay Brewing Co.
  • Japan West
  • Logan’s Irish Pub
  • Mancy’s Steakhouse
  • RYSE
  • Vivir Modern Mexican
  • We Serve. Coffee

According UWHC, only 300 passports will be sold. Passports can be picked up at UWHC’s office located at 318 W. Main Cross St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Passports will also be available for purchase at Coffee Amici, located at 328 S. Main St., beginning on Oct. 10.

For more information, call the UWCH office at 419-423-1432, or click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
1000 Wildwood Rd murder
Bond set for man accused of murdering mother, burning her body
Madison Gibson, 23, was charged with felonious assault with a weapon after two victims had to...
Toledo woman charged in alleged double stabbing attempt
James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in...
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested
The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole.
Driver splits car and pole in half

Latest News

10/4: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
10/4: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Cedar Point celebrates 25 years of HalloWeekends, and introduces Mr. Midnight, the "Master of...
Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends
Blade Holiday Parade
Jeep Fest founders named grand marshals for Blade Holiday Parade
House of Dow
Local Love - House of Dow