World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month.

The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many culinary offerings in downtown Findlay. Customers can buy a passport for $30, which allows them the receive a free sample from each participating bar and restaurant.

UWHC says all proceeds from the passport sales will go toward United Way-supported programs promoting food security.

“The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is a fun night out on the town for a great cause,” said UWHC CEO Angela DeBoskey. “Participants can feel good knowing that while they are exploring all the great cuisine downtown Findlay has to offer, they are also working to fight hunger right here in Hancock County.”

The restaurants included on the tour include:

Alexandria’s

The Baker’s Café

The Bourbon Affair

Circle of Friends

Coffee Amici

Findlay Brewing Co.

Japan West

Logan’s Irish Pub

Mancy’s Steakhouse

RYSE

Vivir Modern Mexican

We Serve. Coffee

According UWHC, only 300 passports will be sold. Passports can be picked up at UWHC’s office located at 318 W. Main Cross St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Passports will also be available for purchase at Coffee Amici, located at 328 S. Main St., beginning on Oct. 10.

For more information, call the UWCH office at 419-423-1432, or click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.