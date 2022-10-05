10/5: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low 50s. THURSDAY: Partly sunny and still warm with highs in the mid-70s. Becoming breezy later in the day, and an evening shower is possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: More showers are expected overnight, but rainfall amounts will be very light, generally under ¼”. Lows in the mid-40s. FRIDAY: A shower may linger into the morning, but much of the day will be dry, breezy, mostly cloudy, and much cooler with highs in the mid-50s. EXTENDED: Lows in the low 30s Saturday morning, so widespread frost is expected, and a freeze is possible. Mostly sunny during the day with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid-30s Sunday, so frost is again expected, followed by sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with an isolated shower possible both days, along with highs approaching 70.

