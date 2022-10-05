Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

10/5/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

One more warm day...then a big cool down
10/5/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as chilly, lows near 50. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm, becoming breezy, highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain Thursday night. FRIDAY: Much cooler, mostly cloudy, breezy, highs in the lower 50s. SATURDAY: AM freeze/frost, mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s. SUNDAY: AM frost, mostly sunny, highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local companies make products that prevent catalytic converter thefts.
Two local companies are successfully preventing catalytic converter thefts with their inventions
Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly...
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated...
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo
What’s being done to prevent Toledo scooters from becoming a nuisance
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
“On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”

Latest News

10/5/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/5/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/5: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
10/5: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
10/5: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
10/5: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Warm Next 2 Days, Frosty Weekend
October 5th Weather Forecast