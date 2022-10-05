10/5/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
One more warm day...then a big cool down
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as chilly, lows near 50. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm, becoming breezy, highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain Thursday night. FRIDAY: Much cooler, mostly cloudy, breezy, highs in the lower 50s. SATURDAY: AM freeze/frost, mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s. SUNDAY: AM frost, mostly sunny, highs in the lower to mid 60s.
