Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut.(The Alex Jones Show / InfoWars)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas as the jury was sent home in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

Jones has already been found liable.

The three men and three women are being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn’t happen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local companies make products that prevent catalytic converter thefts.
Two local companies are successfully preventing catalytic converter thefts with their inventions
What’s being done to prevent Toledo scooters from becoming a nuisance
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly...
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
“On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”
Cedar Point celebrates 25 years of HalloWeekends, and introduces Mr. Midnight, the "Master of...
Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends

Latest News

According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in...
Council members, community advocates to appeal to release ERA 2 funds
Dana Moore, John Henry Ramirez's pastor, will be with him as he is executed. (KRIS, CORPUS...
Pastor to be present for Texas inmate's execution
FILE - An entrance sign is shown at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site in Eads,...
Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site
For the third consecutive year, Chick-fil-A is topping the chart with the highest satisfaction...
Chick-fil-A tops the list again for satisfaction, speed among fast-food restaurants
Health inspectors find evidence of mice inside the McDonald’s on Collingwood and Dorr.
Mice found at Dorr/Collingwood McDonald’s yet again