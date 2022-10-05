Case Files: The crash turned homicide leaves police perplexed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was early in the morning just after the bar closed on November 13, 2016. Toledo Police received a call of an accident at the corner of Bancroft and Cherry Streets. When officers arrived, they found Bill Fell in the driver’s seat. He had been shot and died from his injuries.

Around the same time, a woman walked into St. V’s hospital with a gunshot wound. She told police she was getting in her vehicle after leaving the Quality Bar when a man approached her car and started to bang on the window, demanding she get out. Instead, she drove off, and the suspect opened fire, hitting the woman.

Police say it’s unclear if the two shootings are connected, but both the woman and Fell were in the same area when they were shot. Detectives say there is surveillance video from nearby businesses, but it doesn’t show either shooting or a suspect. Even the woman who came face to face with the alleged shooter was unable to provide a description that could help the police.

“Only a few people had a suspect description...but it was a black male, medium build in a hoodie. Not much to go on. We know something happened outside, but we are really not sure what,” said Toledo Police Detective William Goodlet.

Police said Fell was in his car alone when the crash occurred. His mother said that night he was at the bar with his cousins, but that’s where the story ends. Mary Corbitt said she remembers police coming to her door and telling her that her son had been killed but since then, nothing.

“It’s an open wound that the doctor can’t fix, the pastor can’t fix it your momma can’t fix it. It’s an open wound, and it’s hurting,” said Mary Corbitt, Bill Fell’s mother.

Corbitt said her son was known by family and friends as “Bam.” After six years without her son, she is hoping someone who was at or near the bar that night comes forward with information that will bring her son justice.

“He had cousins, children, friends grand mommas, and aunties and they are being missed, and I miss him, and it hurts me so bad, and I need to know why?!” said Corbitt.

If you have any information about the unsolved homicide of Bill Fell you can call or text Crimestopper at 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

