Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield

An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.
An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.(Michelle Covey)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board when through her windshield.

KWCH reports the incident occurred on Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield.

The Jeep’s driver said a small car in front of her swerved, and so did she, but the piece of wood went through her windshield.

According to the driver, she never saw the truck carrying the wood.

The 18-year-old’s mother, Michelle Covey, shared a photo of the incident on social media, saying that her daughter was shaken up but physically OK.

The mother said another motorist stopped to check on her daughter after witnessing the freak accident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local companies make products that prevent catalytic converter thefts.
Two local companies are successfully preventing catalytic converter thefts with their inventions
Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly...
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated...
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo
What’s being done to prevent Toledo scooters from becoming a nuisance
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
“On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea
LaRose discusses why Ohio is hiring elections investigators
FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself