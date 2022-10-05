Birthday Club
Council members, community advocates to appeal to release ERA 2 funds

According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in the lobby of One Government Center.
According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in the lobby of One Government Center.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Council members and community advocates are holding a press conference Thursday to appeal for the release of Emergency Rental Assistance 2 funds.

According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in the lobby of One Government Center.

The City says the ERA funds are imperative to the residents of Ohio who are facing homelessness.

