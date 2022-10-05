Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Papa Moose’s Donuts

By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The moose is loose! Papa Moose’s Donuts originated in Rossford. Now, they’re under new ownership and expanding into Arrowhead Shops in Maumee at the corner of Holland and Dussel. They’re also branching out with sandwiches, specialty coffee, and donut cakes.

But their bread and butter are donuts.

“Our total menu portfolio is about 250 different flavors,” said owner Chuck McGee. “We average about 38 to 45 flavors a day.” If you’d like to learn more about Papa Moose’s Donuts, follow them online. They post specialty flavors for the weekends and announce local collaborations on social media. Check it out here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

