Fran DeWine to host Imagination Library book readings in two local counties

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First Lady Fran DeWine is hosting book readings in Hardin Co. and Wood Co. on Thursday.

The book readings are being held to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.

The following is the schedule for the book readings:

Book reading at Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library Thursday, Oct. 6 at 12:30 p.m. 325 E. Columbus Street in Kenton, Ohio

Book reading at Imaginative Beginnings Early Learning Center Thursday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. 4937 Woodville Road in Northwood, Ohio



According to organizers, the Imagination Library has enrolled 355,340 kids, totaling 49% of eligible kids in Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their fifth birthday.

All Ohio children, from birth to age five, are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost. To sign up for the Imagination Library, click here.

