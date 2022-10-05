Birthday Club
Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest coming up Sunday

Volunteers are peeling and cutting 2,000 apples for the upcoming Applebutter Festival.
Volunteers are peeling and cutting 2,000 apples for the upcoming Applebutter Festival.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Applebutter Fest has been going on along the Maumee River since 1977, with 40,000 expected to make their way to Grand Rapids on Sunday.

There are two stages for live music, a children’s area, historical re-enactments, an epic craft fair and of course, more than 175 gallons of apple butter.

The event is sponsored by the Historical Society of Grand Rapids.

You can learn more here.

