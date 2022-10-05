Birthday Club
Little Blessings Ranch honors mental health awareness with special ceremony

Hundreds of Tulips are being planted this weekend in a special garden at Little Blessings Ranch...
Hundreds of Tulips are being planted this weekend in a special garden at Little Blessings Ranch in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - Hundreds of Tulips are being planted this weekend in a special garden at Little Blessings Ranch in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

It’s called the Hope Garden, and it’s in recognition of mental health awareness.

Little Blessings Ranch will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, which will include a presentation of colors, flag folding, and taps being played live.

In addition, 500 yellow tulips will be planted immediately following the ceremony. The ranch is located at 5725 West Sterns Rd. Ottawa Lake, Mich.

There will be a bonfire, food trucks, and hot drinks available for attendees. The ceremony will be followed by an open house, where attendees can visit with the ranch’s horses, which help veterans heal.

For more information, visit the ranch’s Facebook page or website.

