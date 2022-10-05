LMH receives grant for security technology in Toledo communities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Metropolitan Housing announced Wednesday it has received a federal grant for new security technology in Toledo communities.

LMH says the $250,000 grant will help to purchase and install new cameras and state-of-the-art security measures. These will improve public safety in the Toledo communities where officials say recent incidents of gang-related violence are posing risk to residents and staff.

“We recognize the spike we’re seeing in violent crime and gang activity represents an urgent threat to these communities and sadly mirrors nationwide trends that are also being reported in non-public housing neighborhoods,” said LMH President and CEO Joaquin Cintron Vega.

According to LMH, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grant will help replace the outdated equipment that have been deemed insufficient to meet the modern technology needs of LMH security staff, TPD and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

The modern technology the grant will be used for includes new closed-circuit TV cameras, servers and equipment that will enable real-time monitoring to provide LMH property managers and law enforcement the level of assistance needed to provide the best possible protection to families and staff.

“The hardworking, low-wage-earning families, senior citizens and people with disabilities who live in Toledo’s at-risk communities should not have to live in fear,” said LMH Central Resident Advisory Board President Antrone Williams. “I’m hopeful the HUD grant will ultimately lead to a reduction in crime — criminals should know the police will soon have an enhanced ability to watch for illegal conduct and make arrests, thanks to the delivery of this new eye-in-the-sky technology.”

According to LMH, the properties where the new technology will be installed include:

McClinton Nunn Apartments

Collingwood Green development

Port Lawrence Homes apartment complex

Vistula Manor apartment complex

