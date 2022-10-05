Birthday Club
October 5th Weather Forecast

Warm Next 2 Days, Frosty Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The warmest day of the fall season arrives today with a high in the middle to upper 70s with lots of sunshine. Thursday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle 70s. Showers are possible Thursday night. Friday will be much colder with highs in the middle 50s. Lows could drop near freezing on Saturday morning with a widespread frost likely. A patchy frost is possible Sunday morning. Highs next week will climb back into the 60s with generally dry weather.

