Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio Secretary of State announces public integrity division

Lucas County voters
Lucas County voters(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Secretary of State announced Wednesday his office is launching a new public integrity division.

The move, however, is drawing criticism from political leaders on the other side of the aisle.

Frank LaRose, a Republican who is running for reelection, said the new division is part of an effort maintain Ohio’s “secure, accurate, and accessible elections.” He said the move consolidates the office’s existing functions to look into campaign finance reporting, voting system certification, voter registration integrity, data retention and transparency, cybersecurity protocols, and investigations into election law violations.

The Secretary of State’s office says voter fraud and suppression are rare in the state but it’s important Ohioans have confidence in their elections.

“This is a responsibility I take very seriously because this quite simply is about defending democracy,” LaRose said in a statement. “Our elections are being scrutinized like never before, and any lack of absolute confidence in the accuracy and honesty of those elections weakens the very foundation of our democracy. It’s the duty of my office to earn and maintain that trust.”

The Ohio Democratic Party is criticizing the move, calling it a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“Frank LaRose is using Ohioans’ hard-earned tax dollars for a political stunt so he can run for Senate in two years,” said ODP spokesperson Matt Keyes. “LaRose himself only turned over exactly one alleged case of illegal voting to the authorities earlier this year. Now he’s creating a taxpayer-funded solution to a problem that doesn’t exist in order to further his own political ambitions.”

The Secretary of State’s new Public Integrity Division launches on Oct. 10. You can read more about the initiative here. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11 and early in-person voting begins on Oct. 12.

LaRose is scheduled to discuss the initiative with 13abc Wednesday afternoon. Tune into Action News at 6:00 p.m. to hear from him on the initiative.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local companies make products that prevent catalytic converter thefts.
Two local companies are successfully preventing catalytic converter thefts with their inventions
What’s being done to prevent Toledo scooters from becoming a nuisance
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly...
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
“On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”
Cedar Point celebrates 25 years of HalloWeekends, and introduces Mr. Midnight, the "Master of...
Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends

Latest News

According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in...
Council members, community advocates to appeal to release ERA 2 funds
Health inspectors find evidence of mice inside the McDonald’s on Collingwood and Dorr.
Mice found at Dorr/Collingwood McDonald’s yet again
10/5: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
10/5: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated...
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo