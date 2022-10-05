Ohio Telecommunications Teams aid in Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Ohio Telecommunicator Response Team were deployed to Lee County, Florida on Monday to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The team was deployed through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to assist with 911 dispatching responsibilities.

The team is comprised of professional public safety emergency communications personnel spanning the state. In addition, Ohio TERT is available to provide emergency communications support in relation to natural disasters.

“Ohio continues to stand ready to provide assistance to the affected areas in need and are grateful to those who are willing to help,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Emergency dispatch personnel represented from Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Stark, and Summit counties will be deployed for 14 days.

“Through the use of the EMAC, Ohio is able to provide support to our partners affected by Hurricane Ian,” said Sima Merick, Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Executive Director. “Dispatchers in Lee County have been working since pre-landfall of Hurricane Ian. Many are exhausted, experiencing mental stress and have suffered personal and physical losses as a result of this storm.”

