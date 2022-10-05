One injured after multiple shootings on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured after multiple shootings that took place on Tuesday.

According to TPD, police responded to the 700 block of Seigel Court around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 after they received a call for a person shot. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle prior to police arriving on the scene.

TPD is currently investigating this shooting.

A second shooting occurred a few hours later around 5:45 p.m.

TPD says police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Vance Street for a shot spotter call. When police arrived, they found four victims who stated a car pulled up and shot at them. No one was injured but one house on the street was struck by one round.

