Second suspect in deadly Toledo drive-by shooting pleads not guilty

James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in...
James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in connection to the drive-by shooting of 24-year-old Annise Purifie in July 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

James Hairston is facing murder charges in the death of Annise Purifie. Hairston was arrested Friday after eluding police for nearly three months. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10%.

Hairston and another man, Jerome Hornbeak, are both facing murder charges stemming from the fatal shooting in July. Hornbeak was arrested the same day as the shooting and TPD said later that month that they were searching for Hairston. Hornbeak is also being held on a $1 million bond.

Police say officers found Purifie inside his vehicle near Central and Jeep Pkwy on July 5 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Hairston is scheduled to be back in court for pretrial on Oct. 26.

