St. John’s Jesuit announces campaign focusing on entrepreneurship in NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. John’s Jesuit is announcing a new campaign that’s focusing on entrepreneurship in northwest Ohio.

According to SJJ, “The Campaign for Innovation” is a $15.8 million campaign focused on strengthening academics with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. The campaign will also fund a “Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship” in a state-of-the-art facility which will serve to complete necessary stadium enhancements.

“The focus of the Campaign for Innovation is to create an academic center featuring flexible classroom and laboratory space that empowers our students to collectively experience practical problem solving in real world environments incorporating real risk, real consequences, and real outcomes,” said President Mark Swentkofske.

SJJ says in addition, a Jesuit living residence and community center will be built on the grounds of the campus. This community center will serve as a residence for Society of Jesus order priests and a center for spiritual development such as student-led retreats, adult spiritual guidance and other small gatherings.

According to SJJ, funding for scholarships and endowments will also be significantly increased. By increasing the school’s endowment fund, the campaign will provide significant scholarship assistance to families who desire Jesuit Catholic education but may not be able to afford the cost of tuition.

“We’ve done our homework as an educational leader in Northwest Ohio and determined that what is most critical to the growth and success of our community are graduates with intellectual skills and confidence to navigate small, start up, or corporate entities, with an educational foundation that has developed critical thinking, business planning, and execution,” said Board Chair Jeff Savage. “In addition, we’ve got a network of successful alumni in professions of almost every kind ready and willing to help along the way.”

