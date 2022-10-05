Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: one hospitalized after Wednesday morning shooting

The victim stated he was down the street at a bar when the incident occurred.
The victim stated he was down the street at a bar when the incident occurred.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting on Wednesday.

According to TPD, at 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 5, police responded to the 1600 block of Freeman Street for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim on the front porch suffering from a gun shot wound to his right forearm.

The victim stated he was down the street at a bar when the incident occurred. Police say when they searched the area described by the victim, they found no scene or evidence from the incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local companies make products that prevent catalytic converter thefts.
Two local companies are successfully preventing catalytic converter thefts with their inventions
What’s being done to prevent Toledo scooters from becoming a nuisance
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly...
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
“On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”
Cedar Point celebrates 25 years of HalloWeekends, and introduces Mr. Midnight, the "Master of...
Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends

Latest News

Lucas County voters
Ohio Secretary of State announces public integrity division
Volunteers are peeling and cutting 2,000 apples for the upcoming Applebutter Festival.
Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest coming up Sunday
The two shootings took place a little over an hour apart from each other.
One injured after multiple shootings on Tuesday
JD Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) are running for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat
U.S. Senate candidates campaigning in NW Ohio Wednesday