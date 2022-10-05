TPD: one hospitalized after Wednesday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting on Wednesday.

According to TPD, at 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 5, police responded to the 1600 block of Freeman Street for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim on the front porch suffering from a gun shot wound to his right forearm.

The victim stated he was down the street at a bar when the incident occurred. Police say when they searched the area described by the victim, they found no scene or evidence from the incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

